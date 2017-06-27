Novelist sets new murder-mystery book among Mallorca expat community

AN author’s new murder mystery novel is based among Mallorca’s expat community.

Belfast-born Deirdre Quiery’s thriller The Secret Wound is set in Soller, but begins with the murder of a man’s mother in Quiery’s native Northern Ireland.

When the main character moves to Mallorca for 40 days, he finds a member of the expat community harbours a deadly secret, with Quiery drawing on her experiences since moving to the island 15 years ago.

“He is with this tight-knit community, and I wanted to explore how relationships among the expat community can become more and more complex and even twisted,” Quiery told the Olive Press.

“The main character’s father then moves over, and he has dementia.

“My own father developed dementia when I was here and that helped me find out what love really was.”

It’s Quiery’s second novel, with her Troubles-era debut novel Eden Burning nominated for the UK’s People’s Prize award.

Quiery moved from Oxford to Mallorca after quitting her full-time job, living in an olive grove with no running water, TV or internet.

The 60-year-old has also won the Alexander Imich Competition in the USA for inspirational writing.

A third novel, also set in Mallorca, is in the pipeline with Quiery hoping to have it within the year