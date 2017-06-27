Stop Sickness Scam campaign by ABTA is good move in fight against fake claims

Those found guilty could face up to three years in Spanish jail

LAST UPDATED: 27 Jun, 2017 @ 11:44
A NEW Stop Sickness Scam campaign by ABTA is a welcome move that will hopefully move the UK authorities to clamp down on fraudulent holiday illness claims.

The group has written to Justice Secretary David Lidington, urging him to act swiftly to stamp out the appalling practice.

In Mallorca, the Federation of Mallorcan Hotels has warned that hotels will be cracking down on touts and UK holidaymakers submitting fake claims.

Anyone found guilty could face up to three years in Spanish jail with no opportunity for a suspended sentence.

And it would be fully deserved.

