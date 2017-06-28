You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “British campaigners in Spain blast Theresa May on Brexit citizen rights proposals”.
British campaigners in Spain blast Theresa May on Brexit citizen rights proposals
Brits living in EU shouldn't be 'sacrificial lambs', say campaigners
A coalition of 11 campaign groups……….so thats 11 people in total then…LOLOL.
The prime minister MUST do what right for the UK and NOT adhere or LISTEN to some selfish worthless campaign groups designed to disrupt anything they dont agree with…..move along Bremain and the likes …….find someone else to hinder…!!!!
Most of those British citizens have paid their dues in the UK over their entire working life.
Your comment is beyond disgusting to suggest they should be deprived of what they have worked and paid for
Well said Michael.
“MUST do what right for the UK ….” So that would be stay in the EU then. Best for Britain, best for British jobs, best for the economy and best for the 1.2 million British people living in the EU.
Oh dear, another one who posts with the caps lock on – a sure sign of false logic.
The British government has a mandate to leave the EU, but no mandate to take rights away from millions of ordinary citizens who have done nothing wrong.
The British used to be reknowned for fair play – not anymore it seems with Theresa May’s half baked and ill thought out proposals – a hallmark of her government.
You want to run like the other lemmings off the cliff. The only good deal that can come out of this debacle is the one we already have
The coalition has over 30,000 members, all of whom are very concerned about what the future holds. May’s offer is vastly inferior, for both EU citizens in UK & Brits in EU, to the offer we have already had from the EU – why should we have any of our rights removed because of Brexit? It’s full of holes & doesn’t promise anything – it just “seeks” to protect our healthcare. Brits in EU barely even get a mention.
Well said Michael, it is embarrassing to have to read such bigoted comments
Agree totally with Michael, Agnes, Steve Mc and Val.
….and this British citizen, as well as having paid into the system all my working life, as an ex social worker is forced to pay tax in the UK on my pension…..so feel therefore that I am entitled more than many to have an opinion which makes me neither selfish nor worthless! Incidentally, Jack Daww, your mother had a great sense of humour naming you that LOL LOL, or is it, as I suspect, you’re too scared to give your real name to the people you are insulting?!!!
Following 40 plus continuous years of working, paying all taxes and dues, retiring to Spain on the full understanding as Europeans our rights of what we paid into, worked for are protected, it must be a criminal act not to do so…. what court in any humane and progressive land, would not agree to this??
It’s a rubbish offer from a rubbish government but the EU27 will chuck it out for sure.
Thank God the EU27 hold all the power and we can rely on them to force the UK government to act like members of the human race. Note how May wants to make the cut off date ‘somewhere between 29 March 2017 and 29 March 2019’. I hope the EU force them to make it 29 March 2019.
A special thanks to Sue Wilson and Bremain for all the wonderful work they are doing and don’t be deterred by the UK based trolls on the OP who have no connection with Spain.