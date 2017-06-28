Donald Trump’s daughter enjoys trip to Costa del Sol with huge bodyguard entourage

TIFFANY Trump has been enjoying a trip to the Costa del Sol.

The daughter of US president Donald Trump shared a picture from the beach in Marbella with her partner Ross Mechanic on Instagram.

The pair were surrounded by escorted by nine bodyguards as they dined at the exclusive Trocadero Beach Club.

One of the people in Tiffany Trump’s entourage telephoned the restaurant and asked for a table for two on the beach.

The pair walked from the Puente Romano Hotel, where they were staying.

National Police officers checked the perimeter of the premises in coordination with Trump’s security personnel before they arrived.

The happy couple dined on rice pudding, sheshuan chicken with Chinese noodles and vegetables, and drank a piña colada, a mojito, a jug of sangria and soda.

Employees did not realise who Tiffany was and were surprised by the number of bodyguards around the couple.

It was not until the moment of the payment they realized who the two clients were.

Mechanic paid the bill, just over €100 euros, with his VISA credit card, revealing the couple’s identity.

Tiffany, who flaunts her luxury lifestyle on Instagram, made her bodyguards clear the toilets before she used them.