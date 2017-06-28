Mallorca and British cops swoop to arrest ISIS terror suspects in joint operation

Six held in raids as UK police arrest 44-year-old Imam

FOUR suspected ISIS members have been arrested in Mallorca with another held in the UK during a joint operation.

Spanish police swooped on addresses in Inca, Ariany and Binissalem in the early hours of Wednesday morning to apprehend the group.

A 44-year-old imam accused by Spanish authorities of supporting ISIS was also arrested by British police in Birmingham.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court before extradition proceedings against him start.

The police investigation into ISIS-related activities began in Mallorca in 2015, when agents uncovered a series of recruitment videos for the terrorist group on the internet.

The imam arrested in the UK is suspected of posting the videos and of having travelled twice to Palma to held radicalise others.

He is also suspected of having helped raise funds for ISIS’s brutal terror campaign in Syria.

Another suspect was arrested by police in Germany.

It comes a few weeks after it was reported over 100 SAS-trained security guards had been hired by tour operators to guard Spanish beaches popular with Brits.