Drugged up Guardia Civil officer arrested after at least THREE people killed in A7 pileup en route to Marbella

Several passengers were sent flying onto the road

A GUARDIA Civil officer has been arrested after allegedly causing a fatal pileup on the A7 yesterday.

Three people have been announced dead including a teenager and a young woman.

Emergency services were called to a slip road at around 4.15pm in Torremolinos following reports of a major accident.

Several vehicles were involved, including a nine-seat public transport van carrying a group of Arab tourists to Puerto Banus.

While several people were found lying injured on the asphalt, a yet unnamed Guardia Civil officer, believed to be responsible, tested positive for alcohol and drugs at the scene and is currently being held in jail.

The off-duty cop is thought to have hit the Mercedes van just after the slip road heading towards Marbella.

It is thought it got underneath the van enough to lift it into the air.

Several passengers were sent flying onto the road.

A young woman died instantly, while a 28-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man died of their injuries this morning at the Hospital Carlos Haya.

Another 18-year-old girl is in a serious but stable condition.

Two other women, a mother and daughter, are recovering at the Virgen de la Victoria University Hospital.

The Guardia Civil officer believed to be responsible scored a 0.45 on the alcohol breathalyzer test, well above the legal limit.

He also tested positive for cocaine.

He awaits to appear in front of a judge.