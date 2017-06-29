FRAP-POO-CCINO: Costa Coffee España to reinforce health and safety measures after fecal matter found in ice of UK branches

Costa Coffee has several branches on the Costa del Sol

COSTA Coffee España has said it will reinforce its health and safety procedures following the ‘ice poo’ scandal in the UK.

It comes after a BBC investigation found high amounts of fecal matter in the ice of several UK branches.

Out of all the samples collected, seven out of 10 were found to contain fecal matter.

Costa Coffee España told the Olive Press this morning: “We are aware of the recent incident with ice in the UK and have taken the opportunity to reinforce our hygiene and food safety procedures in all our stores in Spain.

“We adopt industry standard cleaning processes across all our stores and use third party companies to regularly inspect them, ensuring we are operating to the highest standard.

“We have not detected any problems in our Spain stores but remain as focused as ever.”

Costa has since deep cleansed all its UK coffee shops and changed the way ice is handled with scoops stored outside ice machines.

Costa Coffee has several branches on the Costa del Sol, including in Marbella, Fuengirola and Malaga city.