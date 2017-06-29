There are more than twice as many Brits in Spain than Spaniards in UK

The population of British pensioners in Spain has also jumped 'notably'

THERE are more than double the number of British people in Spain than Spanish people in the UK, statistics have revealed.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), officially, there were 296,600 Brits in Spain in 2016, compared to just 116,000 Spaniards in the UK.

Some 78% of Spaniards in Britain work in the public sector, financial services, or the hospitality sector.

Half of those are between 29 and 39 years old.

The population of British pensioners in Spain has also jumped ‘notably’.

The ONS cited Spain’s National Institute of Population Statistics’ figures which show the proportion of over-65s in the British immigrant population has risen from 32% in 2011 to 40% last year.

There are 121,000 British pensioners officially registered in Spain, more than the entire Spanish immigrant population in Britain, the figures show.

Most Brits live along the coastal areas, with the notable exception of Madrid.

Alicante and Malaga have by far the most expats, with Murcia and Almeria the closest behind.

While almost 300,000 Brits are known to be living in Spain, hundreds of thousands are suspected to have not made themselves official.

Estimates of actual British population size in Spain are nearer the 800,000 mark.