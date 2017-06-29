Young British holidaymaker in critical state after fall from third-floor Mallorca flat

The 19-year-old suffered a broken leg and other life-threatening injuries after Magaluf tumble

A YOUNG British holidaymaker is in a critical condition after falling from a third-floor Mallorca flat.

The 19-year-old suffered a broken leg and other injuries after tumbling from the apartment block on Punta Ballena’s Calle Alt de Magaluf.

He had been seen moments before running through the corridors of the apartment rental block.

Several witnesses saw the youth land on the ground and immediately called 112.

Guardia Civil officers found him motionless on the ground, and paramedic officers treated him at the scene for life-threatening injuries.

He was rushed to Palma’s San Espases hospital, where staff had been put on red alert.

Police officers have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the youth’s fall.

It is thought he may have been a victim of the ‘balconing’ phenomenon, in which young holidaymakers leap from balcony to balcony.