Gin and tonic tea bags are now a thing

HEATHROW Airport has launched a range of destination-inspired ‘G&T-bags’ to celebrate their gin festival.

Available from tomorrow, the bags use botanicals inspired by three of the London airport’s top destinations.

The USA G&T-bag combines red berries, hibiscus and apple for a sweet and rich taste; Sweden’s ‘Rose Jasmine’ flavour aims to create soft floral aromas; and the India G&T-bag has a sweet, sour and spicy fusion of lemon, orange, black pepper and cardamom.

Each bag is designed to compliment a different style of gin.

Passengers can purchase the limited edition tea-bags with bottles of British gins during the festival.

There will also be opportunities to enjoy exclusive gin cocktails, try samples and learn more about your favourite gins from onsite experts.

Chris Annetts, retail and service proposition director at Heathrow, said: “Gin is a quintessentially British drink and a really popular choice with our passengers and the Gin Festival is a great way to celebrate this fantastic spirit.

“We hope to bring people closer to some unique and exciting experiences with the unrivalled range of gin brands across our restaurants, bars and in World Duty Free stores.”