Head of suspected Mallorca ISIS terror cell called for Islamic state on Balearic island

Islamist preacher Tarik Chadlioui filmed in Palma calling for Islamic state to be established

THE head of a suspected Mallorca ISIS cell had called for an Islamic caliphate to be established on the island.

Tarik Chadlioui, 43, was arrested in London after a joint operation between Spanish, German and UK police on Wednesday which saw four suspected jihadists held in Mallorca.

The Imam, who was detained in Birmingham, was photographed outside Palma Cathedral in 2014.

Four other suspected ISIS members were arrested in Mallorca and another in Germany in the dawn raid.

In one image posted on Facebook, Chadlioui declares ‘an Islamic state will return to Mallorca’.

In other recordings, he can be seen spouting ISIS propaganda in the Serra de Tramuntana mountains.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court before extradition proceedings against him start.

Spanish police swooped on addresses in Inca, Ariany and Binissalem in the early hours of Wednesday morning to apprehend the four men.

Chadlioui is suspected of having travelled twice to Palma to held radicalise others.

He is also suspected of having helped raise funds for ISIS’s brutal terror campaign in Syria.

It comes a few weeks after it was reported over 100 SAS-trained security guards had been hired by tour operators to guard Spanish beaches popular with Brits.