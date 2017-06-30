Mayor Jose Bernal flies LGBTI flag above Marbella town hall for International Pride Day

MARBELLA and San Pedro are flying their LGBTI flags with pride.

The move was to celebrate International Pride Day.

It comes as more than a million visitors descend on Madrid as it hosts World Pride, a four-day celebration extravaganza.

Marbella’s Councillor for Equality, Ana Leschiera said: “The council is constantly working toward improving diversity with a specific team who aim to bring visibility to the LGTBI cause and fight against bullying and hate crimes stemming from homophobia.”

The Department of Diversity will display the flag until Monday.

The council also plan to replace the rainbow flag that has flown on Playa El Faro for a year with a larger one.

The mast will also be renewed and a plaque will be installed in recognition of the people who have been persecuted by LGTbophobia.