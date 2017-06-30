Parents and brother of Mallorca politician Alvaro Gijon released in corruption probe

Family accused of helping to money launder hundreds of thousands of euros

THE parents and brother of under-fire politician Alvaro Gijon have been arrested over money-laundering allegations.

It is alleged the family helped the PP MP to launder half a million euros.

All three have been released pending ongoing investigations.

Investigators believe Gijon, recently accused of attending drug-fuelled orgies with notorious nightclub owner Tolo Cursach, may have siphoned off over one million euros in public funds.

Appearing in court this week, Gijon declared ‘I am not guilty and I am not corrupt.’

“Nobody has produced any proof that I have committed any illicit act or any irregularity,” said Gijon, who has 40 bank accounts in his name.

Authorities suspect Gijon charged a commission for awarding the public contract to carry out the ORA parking regulations, with businessman Antoni Ruig also detained over the allegations.

“I only participated in the awarding of that contract as a member of the government, and I must insist that I have committed no irregularity,” claimed Gijon.