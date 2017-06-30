You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Protests erupt after SEVEN popular teachers sacked from leading British international school on Costa del Sol”.
Protests erupt after SEVEN popular teachers sacked from leading British international school on Costa del Sol
The school's Madrid outlet taught David Beckham's children when he played for Real Madrid
I would like to express my disgust at how the company who run the St George group have treated some of their employees at the Malaga school. Some exceptional teachers who have been dedicated to their role for over 10 years teaching high quality education have been treated in an appalling manner. St George’s in Malaga had provided fantastic education in past however due to poor management, dismissing the best teachers for unjustified reasons has caused many students, parents, staff and even past students to lose faith in this school group. I would urge all those who attend any of the schools in the St George group to be wary of the people who run this.