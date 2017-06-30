PSOE blasts summer price increase for popular Costa del Sol toll

The summer months see a 65% rise in traffic

LAST UPDATED: 30 Jun, 2017 @ 12:44
THE AP-7 toll road between Fuengirola and Marbella will now cost you more than €7 in summer.

The PSOE have blasted the increase, noting that the summer months see a 65% rise in traffic.

MP Eva Rodriguez has called on the Diputacion of Malaga to ‘lead and become involved’, claiming that current law stipulates that if the amount of traffic increases, rates should be lowered accordingly.

“The rates are not adapting to the model outlined by the law,” Rodriguez said, “It is an unjust situation that affects the locals in surrounding areas.”

She added that private companies should not be able to exploit drivers to line their pockets.

 

 

 

