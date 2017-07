Punk legends coming to Balearic Island in July

AMERICAN punk legends Bad Religion are headlining a new Mallorca rock festival this month.

The LA band will play Mallorca ‘n’ Roll on July 15, 2017 in Recinto Ferial at the Cuartel General in Inca.

Other international and local groups confirmed include The Toy Dolls, Gatillazo, Donots, Crim and Mainline 10.

Bad Religion burst out of the LA underground scene in 1980, going on to release 16 albums, two live albums and selling over five million records.