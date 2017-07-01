Morgan Freeman lookalike spotted partying in Mallorca

OSCAR-WINNING actor Morgan Freeman has been spotted partying in Mallorca…or has he.

A look alike of the Shawshank Redemption star called Norman caused a sensation when he strolled through Magaluf recently.

Holidaymakers stopped to have their photographs taken with the British tourist, with photographs of Norman going viral on social media.

“I heard through my cousin (his daughter) that he took everything in good spirit and just had a laugh with the people that were mistaking him for Morgan Freeman,” said his nephew, Louis Dorsett.

“He’s just normal and getting on with his life. He runs a great Caribbean food service that is very popular so he dedicates his time into that mostly.”

Last year, a Samuel L Jackson doppelganger caused hilarity and confusion while on holiday on the Costa Del Sol.