Too much olive oil and avocados increase risk of liver disease and diabetes, new study warns

Both are a staple of the Mediterranean diet

EXCESSIVE amounts of ‘good fats’ such as those found in olive oil and avocados may lead to fatty liver disease and increase the risk of diabetes and hypertension, a new study has warned.

Researchers from America’s University of California San Francisco have discovered that a diet high in monounsaturated fat, combined with high starch content, caused the most severe fatty liver disease, a risk factor for metabolic disorders.

Researchers emphasised that simply counting calories does not guarantee a healthy diet.

They paired a fat, saturated or monounsaturated, with a carbohydrate, sucrose or starch, to create four different high-calorie diets in mice.