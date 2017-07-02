Beautiful Balearic island on the market for €3.7 million

IT’S the Balearic getaway that puts Love Island in the shade – and like the hit show’s stars, it’s up for grabs.

Stunning Illa d’en Colom off the coast of Menorca is on the market with Prime Location for a cut price €3.7 million, knocked down from an initial sum of €6.8million.

Set in 58 hectares, the island is nestled just 200 metres from Menorca in the Mediterranean’s crystal clear waters.

Boasting two separate beaches, the island houses a family home and outhouses that have fallen into disrepair.

The main house holds six rooms on two floors totalling 100 sqm as well as a cabin with two bedrooms, a small boathouse, the remains of an old ore mining house and a barn.

Forming part of the Albufera des Grau’s natural park, the island’s landscaped pine forest and sweeping coastline give this retreat a wild beauty.

The island also holds a commemorative monolith honouring three Spanish sailors who died of the plague here in the late eighteenth century.

The peace treaty between Spain and Tunis is also believed to have been signed here in the late 1700s.

Beauty, tranquility and history – and all just a 10-minute drive from the Menorca capital of Mahon.