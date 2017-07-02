Marbella among most expensive areas to rent AND buy property in Spain, new report finds

Marbella was also named one of the top three hardest areas to buy in Spain

LAST UPDATED: 30 Jun, 2017 @ 15:14
Marbella, Costa del Sol

MARBELLA will be one of the most expensive towns to rent property in Spain this summer.

Prices are expected to exceed €1,100 per week, according to a report by TecniTasa.

Holiday rentals in the main beach areas of Spain for this summer have risen almost 10% since a year ago.

On average across Spain, enjoying a week on the coast will cost €729, €65 more than last year and 30% more than in 2014.

Ibiza, Sotogrande, Sitges, Salou and San Sebastián are also in the top tier and will exceed €1,100 per week.

Marbella was also named one of the top three hardest areas to buy in Spain.

A report by Idealista found that it would cost an average family earnings of 35.1 years to be able to purchase a property in Marbella.

Behind it are San Sebastian de los Reyes in Madrid (18.8 years), Barcelona (18.6 years), Pozuelo de Alarcón (18.5 years), Sant Cugat del Vallès in Barcelona (17.7 years) and Madrid (17.1 years).

The top 15 is completed by Palma (15.9 years), Benalmádena (14.8 years), Fuengirola (13.4 years), Malaga capital (12.8 years) and El Puerto de Santa María in Cádiz (11.7 years).

