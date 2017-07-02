Russian billionaire’s €410 million super yacht cruising round Balearic Islands

A RUSSIAN billionaire’s €410 million super yacht has been cruising round the Balearic Islands.

The 142-metre Sailing Yacht A, owned by oligarch Andrey Melnichenko, was seen at celebrity hotspots Ibiza and Formentera.

Holidaymakers snapped the vessel as it drifted past the trendy beaches of Figueretes and Playa d’en Bossa.

The vessel boasts three 300ft masts larger than Big Ben, a swimming pool, and an underwater observation pod.

It is longer than 12 London buses and hold eight decks in total.

Earlier this year, Sailing Yacht A was the subject of a courtroom wrangle in Gibraltar with the boat arrested in port.