TORRE del Mar beach has won back its prestigious blue flag.

It comes after it was stripped of the title four years ago.

It joins fellow Axarquia beaches Benajarafe, Caleta de Velez and El Morche, which also have the prestigious title.

The area boasts five in total that carry the flag.

The stamp of honour is reserved for beaches with exceptional water quality, safety, hygiene, accessibility, services, information and lifeguards.