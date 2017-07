Inverted crosses and hate messages lead to seven complaints

POLICE are investigating a spate of hate crimes against Mallorca Catholic churches.

Graffiti showing inverted crosses and insults daubed on Palma chapels has led to seven complaints being filed with local cops.

A church on Santa Creu’s Sant Llorenc has been hardest hit, with three different incidents in recent months.

At the San Sebastian church in called Balanguera, vandals daubed ‘Stop Sxxx’ and ‘People not Welcome’.