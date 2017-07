The weather in Murcia is expected to return to normal from today

THIS is the moment a freak hailstorm lashed down on Murcia in southern Spain.

The footage, captured by a restaurant worker, shows the Plaza de Romea awash with white hail stones.

According to the Emergency Coordination Center, the worst hit area was Abanilla, where a lightning storm caused a small forest fire, which was fortunately put out.

The weather in Murcia is expected to return to normal from today, with temperatures in the high 20s.