Mallorca bather slammed after hiring helicopter to swim at protected beauty spot

S'Illot des Toro off-limits to people as bird and nature sanctuary

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 4 Jul, 2017 @ 12:46
0
SHARE

A BATHER who was flown by helicopter to a strictly off-limits Mallorca beauty spot has been condemned by environmentalists.

The unknown man was filmed being picked up by the chopper at S’illot des Toro after swimming in the sea near the protected nature reserve.

OUTRAGE: Campaigners blast bather

Local campaign group Terraferida has denounced the man to the police, with government officials now having identified the helicopter company and preparing to take action.

S’Illot des Toro is classified as a Place of Community Importance (LIC) and a Special Protection Zone for birds (ZEPA).

Subscribe: Olive Press news to your inbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

BE THE FIRST TO COMMENT...

The Olive Press are not responsible and do not moderate individual comments before they are posted. Anyone who uses racist, sexist, homophobic or xenophobic language or hate speech will be blocked.

HAVE YOUR SAY...