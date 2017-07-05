Catalonia promises it will leave Spain in TWO DAYS if voters back independence in upcoming referendum

There is no minimum turnout needed to validate the vote, according to the bill

CATALONIA will declare independence from Spain within 48 hours if its voters back secession, a draft bill has said.

According to the bill, written by several pro-secession parties, the referendum question will ask voters whether or not they want the wealthy region to be independent, requiring a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answer.

If ‘Yes’ wins, the regional government plans to declare independence within two days.

But if ‘No’ wins, an early election would be called to form a new regional government.

The Constitutional Court and conservative government have repeatedly blocked secessionist challenges.

The government has vowed to block any further referendum attempts.

There is no minimum turnout needed to validate the vote, according to the bill.