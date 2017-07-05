You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Catalonia promises it will leave Spain in TWO DAYS if voters back independence in upcoming referendum”.
Catalonia promises it will leave Spain in TWO DAYS if voters back independence in upcoming referendum
There is no minimum turnout needed to validate the vote, according to the bill
“There is no minimum turnout needed to validate the vote, according to the bill.”
So another Brexit style mess.
Giving Spain a bit of it’s own medicine I see. Pity they don’t like it. Catalonia was a separate state until the 12th century and only brought under the control of Spain in the 15th century through a marriage. Times have changed since then and Catalonia are entitled to a referendum for independence. Would be a massive lose to Spain, not only due to Brexit but also the Catalonia Independence which happens to be the powerhouse of Spain.
Would that also mean another blow for the Spanish fishermen and would that mean another Barexit to the EU.