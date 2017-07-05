Pope Francis fuming after Vatican police raid ‘drug-fuelled gay orgy’ at home of top cardinal

THE Pope is reportedly fuming after Vatican police busted a ‘drug-fueled gay orgy’ at the home of one his cardinals and closest advisers.
Cops allegedly stumbled on the drug-fueled session during a raid of an apartment that belongs to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith – which partly deals with clerical sexual abuse.
The occupant of the apartment is secretary to cardinal Francesco Coccopalmerio, one of Pope Francis’ closest advisers in the Vatican.
Police were called to the apartment by neighbours who complained of loud noises.
They allegedly burst in to find a group of men having sex.
The occupant of the home was arrested and taken for questioning.
It is claimed Coccopalmerio had been put forward for promotion to bishop, but the consideration is now being rescinded.
The cardinal is said to have has suffered two drug overdoses, leaving him unable to pursue the role.
Pope Francis, the leader of Spain’s most popular religion by far, is allegedly so angered by the embarrassing revelations that he has demanded the cardinal retire early.
If the police are now starting to raid homes of ‘notable’ Vatican minions, then the protection must have been lifted, and hopefully the corrupt regime will collapse as the truth is revealed.
Luke 8:17 “For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither any thing hid, that shall not be known and come abroad.”
The tide may be turning.
May he who is without sin throw the first stone.
… while the rest of them continue raping young children?