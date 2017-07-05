Pope Francis fuming after Vatican police raid ‘drug-fueled gay orgy’ at home of top cardinal

Police were called to the apartment by neighbours who complained of loud noises

THE Pope is reportedly fuming after Vatican police busted a ‘drug-fueled gay orgy’ at the home of one his cardinals and closest advisers.

Cops allegedly stumbled on the drug-fueled session during a raid of an apartment that belongs to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith – which partly deals with clerical sexual abuse.

The occupant of the apartment is secretary to cardinal Francesco Coccopa­l­merio, one of Pope Francis’ closest advisers in the Vatican.

Police were called to the apartment by neighbours who complained of loud noises.

They allegedly burst in to find a group of men having sex.

The occupant of the home was arrested and taken for questioning.

It is claimed Coccopa­l­merio had been put forward for promotion to bishop, but the consideration is now being rescinded.

The cardinal is said to have has suffered two drug overdoses, leaving him unable to pursue the role.

Pope Francis, the leader of Spain’s most popular religion by far, is allegedly so angered by the embarrassing revelations that he has demanded the cardinal retire early.