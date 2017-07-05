Prince Harry to welcome King and Queen of Spain to UK next week in his first ever role in official state visit

The 32-year-old has now made himself available for all such visits going forward

PRINCE Harry will welcome the King and Queen of Spain to the UK next week.

It will be the first time he has been involved in an official state visit.

The red headed royal will accompany King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia on a visit to Westminster Abbey on July 13, where the King will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior, a traditional fixture of state visits.

The night before, alongside William and Kate, he will be expected take part in an extravagant state banquet at Buckingham Palace.

It comes after all three stayed away from such formalities to focus on their careers and charity work.

Harry had been due to help host a visit by King Felipe, 49, and his glamorous wife, Letiza, 44, in March 2016 but it was postponed due to Spain’s political deadlock that saw no government formed after its elections.

It was rescheduled for June this year but then had to be postponed again after Prime Minister Theresa May called a snap general election.