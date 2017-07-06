British expat allegedly conned ‘500 Brits’ out of €17 million in Costa del Sol timeshare scam

Most of those arrested are also believed to be British

A BRITISH expat has been cuffed for allegedly running a €17 million timeshare scam on the Costa del Sol.

Howard Manton, who lives near Malaga, has been offered bail at €20,000.

It comes after he was linked to several bogues timeshare resale firms in the past by watchdogs The Mindtimeshare Association.

His wife, son and daughter have also been arrested

It is not known if he made bail.

Another 35 people were arrested from the same company.