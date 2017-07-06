Firefighters, helicopter and plane battle blaze in Palma de Mallorca

Fire breaks out on hill below Bellver Castle

FIREFIGHTERS have been battling to control a blaze that broke out in Palma de Mallorca.

The fire broke out around midday on the hill below Bellver Castle on a roasting hot day.

An aeroplane and a helicopter poured water onto the blaze as a large plume of smoke columned into the air.

Flames spread quickly through the surrounding woods as emergency crews rushed to the scene.

There are no reports of any injuries and firefighters were able to get the blaze under control by around two pm.

It is not yet known what caused the blaze.