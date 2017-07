Mass of hot air travelling from Africa has caused the mercury to rise

MALLORCA is set for the hottest day of the summer so far with temperatures set to soar to 39 C on Friday.

The island will be on orange alert as the mercury rises above Thursday’s highest temperature, which has reached 37 C.

A mass of hot air travelling in from Africa has caused the mercury to rise in recent days.

It comes as fire crews battled to put out a fire near Palma’s Bellver Castle on Thursday.

The temperature is expected to drop to between 30 and 33 C from Saturday.