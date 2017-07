Cesar Mota and Jose Leon among those released

REAL Mallorca are axing a dozen staff after their humiliating drop into Segunda B.

The club are cutting back costs and have axed Cesar Mota and Jose Leon, who have more than 30 years service at the Iberostar Stadium.

Physios Vicenc Mari and Marti Ferragut have also been released as well as club medic Manuel Sarmiento.

The radical change in the first-team’s structure comes after Mallorca tumbled into Spanish football’s third tier for the first time in 36 years.