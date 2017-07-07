Cala Pi is perfect balance of resort-style living and tranquility, writes OP columnist Amanda Butler

CALA Pi takes its name from the surrounding pine trees and the torrent that flows into the sea. Situated along the central south coast of Mallorca, this beautiful bay lies approximately 40km east of Palma and the Airport, and 17 km from the market town of Llucmajor.

Built around a gloriously sheltered cove, Cala Pi offers the sort of sandy beach and clear turquoise waters that dreams are made of.

A modestly sized peaceful resort, it is devoid of normal tourist tat and refreshment bars and has a row of dilapidated boathouses running along one side to prove its authenticity, with a small chiringuito bar open in the summer providing food, drinks and occasional light musical entertainment.

It can of course get quite busy with visiting boats and tourist numbers peak in summer.

The town of Cala Pi is small and unassuming with one little church and a scattering of hotels, shops and restaurants, otherwise a 15 minute drive to Llucmajor will find you everything else you need.

While many parts of Mallorca have been seduced by the lure of big holiday complexes and rampant tourism, the southern coast has remained remarkably untouched, perhaps due to occasional tempestuous winds that course through the flat rocky landscape.

In fact the first settlers to Mallorca were drawn to this enclave in the first millennium BC, attracted no doubt by the protected coves and bays, profuse vegetation and excellent agricultural possibilities.

So if you are looking for a little piece of heaven. Cala Pi is definitely worth investigation.

Property of the week – First Line Cala Pi – Ref: 17013

Modern First Line Villa With Stunning Sea Views – Cala Pi

Boasting breathtaking views of the coastline and the island of Cabrera, this newly built villa offers 4 beds and 4 bathrooms with a constructed area of 255m², on a plot of 740m². The main ground floor living area offers a spacious open plan light filled lounge, kitchen and dining area looking out over the terrace, horizon Pool and chill-out area. There is also a guest bedroom en suite and cloakroom.

On the upper level is a master bedroom with en suite, dressing room and balcony, and two further bedrooms with bathrooms. Furthermore there is a garage, roof terrace, garden and lots of potential and magical sunsets! Priced to sell at €1.5 m for a swift transaction!

For further information call Amanda J Butler on +34 690 075 169, or email [email protected] Web www.mjcassociates.net