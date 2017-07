The building had to be evacuated and two people taken to hospital

A DRUNK man hacked up a local butcher shop in Son Gotleu with an axe when he failed to get a chicken for free.

Hours later the same man burned down the nearby apartment where he was squatting, causing neighbours to be tre

ated for smoke inhalation.

The building had to be evacuated and two people were taken to hospital for treatment.

The man was later arrested.