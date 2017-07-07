Identity of mystery model filmed falling from Mallorca cliff is revealed

Mary Shum video showed 'friend' pulling leg away as she grasped for safety

THE identity of a travel blogger filmed in a horrific fall from a Mallorca cliff has been revealed.

In last year’s harrowing video – which went viral – Russian model Mary Shum was seen hesitating before plummeting from the rock edge as a friend pulled his leg away.

A Moscow-based filmmaker has now identified Shum as his ex-wife, and revealed the extent of her injuries.

“I filmed this with my friend. The girl who is falling is my ex-wife,” Alexander Tikhomirov explained.

“Mary fell on a rock first — about three metres down — she didn’t break anything, unlike people said, but she did hurt her feet and back.”

“We went to the hospital later and she couldn’t walk for a few days. But finally everything was good.”

The man seen removing his leg was named as Instagram model Jay Alvarrez.

However. Despite the apparent callousness of Alvarrez’s actions, Tikhomirov refused to condemn him.

“He removed (his foot) not because he is an a–hole, but because everything happened in one second,” he said.