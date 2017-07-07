Officials’ willingness to call time on Mallorca drunken excess is welcome

Curb on drinking on all-inclusive holidays is an understandable move

By -
LAST UPDATED: 6 Jul, 2017 @ 15:51
EVERYONE who lives in Mallorca loves the island.

So the bad publicity it attracts, via a couple of infamous resorts, is galling for those of us who call this paradise our home.

BOOZE BAN: Officials mount offensive against Mallorca drunkenness

However, there is no getting away from it.

As the mercury rises, so too does the tally of all-too-familiar stories involving drunken tourist excess and violence.

It’s become an inescapable facet of life here.

But this week’s showdown meeting between police and local politicians shows the authorities here are determined to meet this problem head on.

Limiting the amount of booze available on all-inclusive holidays won’t bend the iron will of northern European holidaymakers to drink themselves stupid.

But it is a start.

