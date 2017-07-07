Paris Hilton heading to Palma for celebrity DJ set

Socialite and businesswoman to hit the decks at Tito's on July 24

PARIS Hilton is heading to Palma for a celebrity DJ set.

The American model and socialite will take to the decks at Palma nightclub Tito’s on July 27.

Multi-millionaire Hilton, 35, was also in Ibiza for the fifth anniversary of Ibiza club night Foam & Diamonds at Amnesia.

Hilton, the great granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, founder of Hilton Hotels, has partied many times in Mallorca.

In 2011, she visited the island with her friend DJ Afrojack dancing the night away at superclub BCM.

She has also previously promoted a drink at Mallorca’s Can Pere Antoni beach.

Hilton became a media sensation following the release of an alleged sex tape involving her and then-boyfriend Rick Salomon.

She earned a reputation as a wild child, embarking on a string of Hollywood relationships.

Hilton has launched a range of her highly successful brands of perfume, releasing one or more fragrances each year for the past 12 years.