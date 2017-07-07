Star Wars and James Bond star Mads Mikkelsen goes furniture shopping in Mallorca

Actor spotted at Consell market buying vintage wares

LAST UPDATED: 6 Jul, 2017 @ 12:22
HOLLYWOOD actor Mads Mikkelsen has been on the hunt for furniture in Mallorca.

It comes after the Olive Press revealed two months ago that he had bought a property in the Santa Catalina area of Palma.

MUEBLES MADS: Actor hits vintage furniture shops

The star of Casino Royale, Star Wars and hit TV show Hannibal spent last Sunday on the prowl for antique wares at Consell market, according to an eagle-eyed Olive Press reader.

Mikkelsen, who has been a long-time fan of Mallorca, was spotted buying two wooden benches and driving them back to his house.

He has been photographed many times around the restaurants of Palma with fans

