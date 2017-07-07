Tennis star Eugenie Bouchard serves up summer stunner in Mallorca

EUGENIE Bouchard looked ace in a cheeky swimsuit following her Mallorca Open appearance.

The 23-year-old Canadian tennis star flaunted her figure as she relaxed following her defeat to Italy’s Francesca Schiavone at the Santa Ponsa Tennis Club.

Bouchard was seen talking to boyfriend Jordan Caron, a Canadian ice hockey player, and cousin Mimi, who has been in Ibiza filming a new series of Made In Chelsea.in Ibiza.

Bouchard has been recovering from an injury sustained in the French Open.

She is currently ranked 59th in the world and reached the Wimbledon final in 2014.