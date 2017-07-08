Bather who hired helicopter to fly to protected Mallorca beauty spot should be ashamed

Man has inflicted his own form of upmarket vandalism on the island

THE reckless bather who hired a helicopter to fly him to a protected beauty spot for a dip showed a jaw-dropping sense of entitlement.

One can only assume that the mystery swimmer is a wealthy tourist as it is hard to imagine a local would disrespect the area in such an obscene way.

He may not be kicking seven bells of hell out of a stranger in a drunken rampage, but in his own way, this man has inflicted his own form of upmarket vandalism on the island.

But, perhaps worse, the helicopter company that took him there, should have known better.

It is time to name and shame them both.