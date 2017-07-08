Bather who hired helicopter to fly to protected Mallorca beauty spot should be ashamed

Man has inflicted his own form of upmarket vandalism on the island

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 6 Jul, 2017 @ 16:10
0
SHARE

THE reckless bather who hired a helicopter to fly him to a protected beauty spot for a dip showed a jaw-dropping sense of entitlement.

One can only assume that the mystery swimmer is a wealthy tourist as it is hard to imagine a local would disrespect the area in such an obscene way.

VANDALISM: Bather has shown sickening sense of self-entitlement

He may not be kicking seven bells of hell out of a stranger in a drunken rampage, but in his own way, this man has inflicted his own form of upmarket vandalism on the island.

But, perhaps worse, the helicopter company that took him there, should have known better.

It is time to name and shame them both.

Subscribe: Olive Press news to your inbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

BE THE FIRST TO COMMENT...

The Olive Press are not responsible and do not moderate individual comments before they are posted. Anyone who uses racist, sexist, homophobic or xenophobic language or hate speech will be blocked.

HAVE YOUR SAY...