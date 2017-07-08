BREAKING: Large fire near Estepona’s El Paraiso

UPDATE: The fire has been brought under control
A LARGE fire has broken out near El Paraiso in Estepona.
Huge clouds of smoke can be seen bellowing from the Los Flamingos area along the northern fringe of the AP7.
Several helicopters and four fire engines in have been called to the flames.
The fire is said to be moving eastwards.
More to follow…
For me the “breaking” news was, that you declare El Paraiso and Flamingo Golf to be part of Estepona.
There is a district of Estepona called “El Paraiso”, not so near to AP7 but nearby A7.
And there exists Flamingo Golf, but that is part of the village of Benahavis.
Between El Paraiso and Flamingo Golf there exists “El Paraiso Alto” which is a district of Benahavis.
Please can you be a bit more specific where the LARGE fire is located?
To find the location of the border between Estepona and Benahavis please go to openstreetmap.org and there search for “Flamingo Golf Resort”.