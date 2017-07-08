Flotilla of 30 boats to help clean up Balearic Islands coastline

Some 26 beach boats and four specialized vessels for spills and emergencies

LAST UPDATED: 6 Jul, 2017 @ 11:22
A FLOTILLA of 30 new boats are set to get to work cleaning up the Balearics’ coastline.

In total, 26 beach boats and four specialized vessels for spills and emergencies – one for each island – are tasked with removing an estimated 75 tonnes of waste from the water.

Mallorca will get 13 boats, under the deal signed with big construction company FCC, which has been handed the two year contract for the clean up.

The new vessels are said to be more flexible and run on clean and renewable energy to better protect the environment.

Each has an advanced GPS system which will help to coordinate tasks.

