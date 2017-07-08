Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo and pal pose on Ibiza break

Portuguese maestro relaxes as rumours swirl about retjurn to Manchester United

CRISTIANO Ronaldo looked pecs-tacular as he took a summer Balearic break.

The Real Madrid master flaunted his toned torso with a pal around an Ibiza pool at a luxury villa.

He was accused by some of being a racist when he labelled the snap ‘Perfect Mach (sic) Black And White chocolate’ on Instagram.

Rumours continue to circulate about whether Ronaldo, 32, will remain at the Bernabeu next season.

The Portuguese forward was said to be angling for a move away from the capital after allegations of a multi-million tax fraud were filed against him by Spanish authorities.

Former club Manchester United and Paris St. German are thought to be interested in moving for Ronaldo, who moved to Madrid for a then-world record of €90 million.

But this week, he looked perfectly happy where he is.