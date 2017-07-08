Spain home to almost half of Europe’s most visited tourist sites, including Andalucia and Mallorca

SPAIN is home to four out of 10 of Europe’s most visited tourism hotspots.

And figures from Eurostat released yesterday show the Canary Islands was the most visited site on the continent.

Catalunya came in third, the Balearic Islands – which include Mallorca and Ibiza – was ranked 5th, with Andalucia in 7th place.

The Canary Islands registered a total of 94 million overnight stays in 2015, while Catalunya had just over 70 million nights.

Nearly 90% of tourism nights spent in the EU are by EU residents, says the report.

In 2016, tourist spent a whopping and record-breaking €77 billion in the country according to figures from the country’s Ministry of Energy and Tourism.

The country is already on track to beat that figure this year.