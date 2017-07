He us rumoured to be a contestant on next season of Big Brother

FIRST he appeared on Magaluf Weekender on ITV2, then Ibiza Weekender, followed by Ex on the Beach, where he became engaged to Big Brother star Megan McKenna.

Now reality TV star Jordan Davies has spent a week partying again in Magaluf for his 25th Birthday.

He and his pals spent a night at the popular Pirates Adventure show, and many days tanning on the beach in bright coloured swim trunks.

He is rumoured to be a contestant on the next season of Big Brother.