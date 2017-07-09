Mallorca holyman Archbishop Luis Ladaria Ferrer appointed Pope’s number two

Mallorcan has been deputy prefect since 2008

A MALLORCAN holyman has been appointed number two to the Pope.

Archbishop Luis Ladaria Ferrer of Manacor has been appointed as prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) by Pope Francis.

The Mallorcan has been deputy since 2008 and has taken over the head after Cardinal Müller’s position was not renewed.

The congregation is the oldest among the nine congregations of the Roman Curia, founded to defend the church from heresy.

Today the honoured role is responsible for both spreading the Catholic doctrine and handling key abuse cases.