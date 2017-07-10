Currencies Direct offers much cheaper way of transferring money abroad

FOR expats across Spain, Currencies Direct offers a far cheaper way of transferring money overseas.

Initially formed in the UK in 1996, Currencies Direct are money transfer experts and they’ve been in Spain since 1999 – they now boast 13 branches across the country, including an office in Santa Ponsa.

Client Account Executive Jonathan Ford heads up the Mallorca operation, moving to the Balearic Island almost two years ago.

“We do not charge any transfer fees,” Jonathan told the Olive Press.

“So for anyone wanting to move funds from Spain to the UK, or vice versa, we do not issue any charges whatsoever, including bank transfer charges.”

“We also offer 3-5% better exchange rates than the banks are able to…and we don’t just save our clients’ money. We’re completely focussed on client service and being there every step of the way to talk our clients through the whole transfer process.”

Currencies Direct deal in everything from regular pension/ongoing payment transfers of a few hundred pounds/euros, to property sales involving one million pounds/euros and above.

With a multilingual team of 60 staff across Spain, speaking a range of languages covering Scandinavian, Spanish, German, and English of course (!), there’s somebody on hand to help clients from a wide range of nationalities.

Clients can also choose from a variety of different types of transfer to best suit their circumstances.

“There is a spot contract, which is our standard transfer,” said Jonathan.

“In that case you can simply call up or go online and get the exchange rate at that time, and if it’s to your liking you can instruct us to conduct the transfer on your behalf straight away. Alternatively there’s a forward contract option where you lock-in the exchange rate as it is on that particular day, and you then have up to a year to complete your transfer.”

“We also offer regular transfers, which can be created as an ongoing direct debit set up every month or quarter that automatically takes the money out of your account in the UK and converts it into euros (or vice versa).”

“And our special rate-alert tool allows registered clients to set up an exchange rate notification to be sent via email or text – this will then be triggered to advise when the preferred rate has been reached. From there the client can then instruct us if they want to transfer at that rate.”

Jonathan is on hand to offer guidance in-person at the Currencies Direct Santa Ponsa office, or of course over the phone.

“One thing that really makes us stand out from other transfer companies in Spain is that fact that clients can come into our branches and talk to us face to face,” said Jonathan.

“The personal touch is what really sets us apart, and it really helps us to build a trusting relationship with our clients, which is so important when people are transferring their money abroad.”

