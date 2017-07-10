Cyclist filmed clinging to back of van travelling 100kmh on Mallorca motorway

A CYCLIST wearing flip flops has been filmed holding onto the back of a van travelling more than 100kmh in Mallorca.

The daredevil rider, who wasn’t wearing a helmet, was recorded hurtling down the M19 between Llucmajor and Palma holding on to the van with one hand.

It is not known who the cyclist was or why he was holding onto the back of the van.

Guardia Civil officers confirmed to IB3 TV that both the driver and cyclist were guilty of several traffic offences.